Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Trump renews Kashmir mediation offer, says ball’s in Modi’s court

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump has renewed his offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.

He said on Thursday that he was ready to assist if the two countries wanted him to. He initially made the offer during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington.

Pakistan welcomed the offer but India has rejected it. India’s external affairs ministry also denied that he ever made the offer.

“It’s really up to Prime Minister Modi [to accept the offer],” he said in response to a question about India’s not accepting his initial offer.

“I think they are fantastic people – Khan and Modi – I mean, I would imagine they could get along very well, but if they wanted somebody to intervene, to help them and I spoke with Pakistan about that and I spoke frankly in India about it,” he said.

Kashmir is one of the issues that has divided Pakistan and India over the past 70 plus years. Pakistan recently called on its neighbour to engage in dialogue for a peaceful resolution to the issue but so far India has rebuffed the offers. Pakistan has said that India is not willing to sit at the discussion table.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Donald Trump India Kashmir
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
narendra modi, imran khan, donald trump, pakistan, india, america, usa, kashmir, kashmir mediation
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.