Trump renews Kashmir mediation offer, says ball’s in Modi’s court

US President Donald Trump has renewed his offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.

He said on Thursday that he was ready to assist if the two countries wanted him to. He initially made the offer during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington.

Pakistan welcomed the offer but India has rejected it. India’s external affairs ministry also denied that he ever made the offer.

“It’s really up to Prime Minister Modi [to accept the offer],” he said in response to a question about India’s not accepting his initial offer.

“I think they are fantastic people – Khan and Modi – I mean, I would imagine they could get along very well, but if they wanted somebody to intervene, to help them and I spoke with Pakistan about that and I spoke frankly in India about it,” he said.

Kashmir is one of the issues that has divided Pakistan and India over the past 70 plus years. Pakistan recently called on its neighbour to engage in dialogue for a peaceful resolution to the issue but so far India has rebuffed the offers. Pakistan has said that India is not willing to sit at the discussion table.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.