Trump calls Modi, PM Khan to reduce tensions over Kashmir



US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged them to reduce tensions over Kashmir.

In his tweet on Tuesday, he mentioned that he talked to his “two good friends” regarding trade, strategic partnerships and stressed the need to improve the relations between India and Pakistan.

He remarked that the situation is “tough”, but he had a “good conversation” with both the prime ministers.

Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir. A tough situation, but good conversations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

PM Khan explained Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir to Trump, the country’s foreign minister said, days after New Delhi revoked the autonomous status of the disputed Himalayan territory. “The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with the US president,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said while addressing a press conference Monday night. “He explained in detail Pakistan’s stance with regard to Kashmir.”

He said the prime minister informed the US president about the situation resulting from the actions taken by the Modi’s government in India-administered Kashmir.“The prime minister said that August 5 actions have led to a serious situation in the region,” the foreign minister said. He informed President Trump that India’s unilateral actions aimed to transform the Muslim majority in Kashmir into a minority. New Delhi ended the autonomous status of its portion of the Muslim-majority territory in the first week of August, stepping up movement restrictions and cutting off phone and internet access to head off civil unrest, and igniting calls from Pakistan for the international community to intervene. Qureshi said a humanitarian crisis has originated in the disputed territory. He said Pakistan wants to de-escalate tensions in the region. The minister concluded that PM Khan represented the Kashmiri people and presented their case effectively.