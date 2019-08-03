Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

‘Treason case should be filed against Hasil Bizenjo’

1 hour ago
 
Aviation minister reacts to Bizenjo's comments against ISI chief



A treason case must be filed against Minister for Maritime Affairs Hasil Bizenjo, says Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar.

He was speaking to journalists in Rawalpindi on Saturday in reaction to Bizenjo’s comment a day earlier against Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

A day after the opposition’s Senate defeat, their candidate – Bizenjo – had commented that the 14 senators who did not vote in his favour were General Faiz’s “people”.

ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to comment on Bizenjo’s remarks, calling them unfounded. “Remarks by Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating head of national premier institution are unfounded. The tendency to bring entire democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy,” he wrote.

Related: Bizenjo’s ‘General Faiz’s people’ comment didn’t sit well with ISPR

“There was no horse-trading,” Sarwar claimed, adding that all the senators listened to their conscience while voting.

He gave assurances that PTI’s Jahangir Tareen, too, had no role to play in the voting on the no-trust motion in Senate against Sadiq Sanjrani.

He claimed that the opposition was divided and has failed to gather on a single platform.

“You are the ones who have sold your conscience,” Sarwar said. He was addressing members of the opposition who labelled the 14 senators, who had not voted in favour of Bizenjo, as backstabbers and conscience sellers.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram
 
TOPICS:
Ghulam Sarwar hasil bizenjo
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Ghulam Sarwar, Senate, elections, Hasil Bizenjo, Sadiq Sanjrani, government
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.