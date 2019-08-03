‘Treason case should be filed against Hasil Bizenjo’

Aviation minister reacts to Bizenjo's comments against ISI chief
A treason case must be filed against Minister for Maritime Affairs Hasil Bizenjo, says Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar.
He was speaking to journalists in Rawalpindi on Saturday in reaction to Bizenjo’s comment a day earlier against Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.
A day after the opposition’s Senate defeat, their candidate – Bizenjo – had commented that the 14 senators who did not vote in his favour were General Faiz’s “people”.
ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to comment on Bizenjo’s remarks, calling them unfounded. “Remarks by Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating head of national premier institution are unfounded. The tendency to bring entire democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy,” he wrote.
“There was no horse-trading,” Sarwar claimed, adding that all the senators listened to their conscience while voting.
He gave assurances that PTI’s Jahangir Tareen, too, had no role to play in the voting on the no-trust motion in Senate against Sadiq Sanjrani.
He claimed that the opposition was divided and has failed to gather on a single platform.
“You are the ones who have sold your conscience,” Sarwar said. He was addressing members of the opposition who labelled the 14 senators, who had not voted in favour of Bizenjo, as backstabbers and conscience sellers.