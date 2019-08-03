Trains leaving Karachi delayed by up to five hours

Trains leaving Karachi still experienced delays on Saturday after two days of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

The aftermath of the rain coupled with Eidul Azha approaching led to hours of delays and a massive rush at Karachi’s Cantt Railway Station.

The Khyber Mail going to Lahore was four hours late and the Green Line was five hours late.

The Pakistan Express will leave three hours later than scheduled, at 4pm instead of 1pm. The Allama Iqbal Express will be departing at 4:15pm instead of 2pm, while the Karakoram Express will leave at 5:10pm instead of 3:30pm.

The Pak Business Express will leave Karachi at 4:30pm instead of 4pm.

With additional reporting by Ali Hasnain.