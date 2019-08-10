Trains leaving Karachi delayed by up to 10 hours

Trains leaving Karachi were delayed by up to 10 hours on Saturday.

The Karachi Express, Millat Express, Shah Hussain Express, Green Line and Khyber Mail all left the city after delays of between eight and 10 hours.

Passengers at Cantt Station staged a protest due to the delays, chanting slogans against Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and the Pakistan Railways.

It began raining in Karachi Saturday morning and expectations are that the rain will continue till August 12.

