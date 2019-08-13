Tuesday, August 13, 2019  | 11 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Trains leaving Karachi delayed by hours

2 hours ago
 

Trains leaving Karachi continued to experience delays on Tuesday after the movement of trains was severely disrupted on Sunday.

The schedule was disrupted in the wake of an ongoing spell of monsoon rains that inundated many areas of Karachi.

The aftermath of the rain coupled with Eidul Azha holidays led to hours of delays and a massive rush at Karachi’s Cantt Railway Station. People protested against management after they could not reach their desired location before Eid.

The authorities said that they regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers.

For any other information, people can contact Pakistan Railways on its helpline: 021-117.

