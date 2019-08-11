Sunday, August 11, 2019  | 9 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Transport

Trains delayed by hours as heavy rains batter Karachi

19 mins ago
 

 

The movement of trains was severely disrupted on Sunday in the wake of an ongoing spell of rain that inundated large swathes of Karachi.

The arrival of trains was delayed by several hours, which meant they would not be able to leave on their scheduled departure time.

The railway authorities have issued a revised schedule of trains, which will be leaving the megapolis.

Pakistan Express is set to leave at 8:45pm, Allama Iqbal Express at 7pm, Jinnah Express at 6:30pm, Karakoram Express at 10:15pm, Pak Business Express at 11pm, Mehran Express at 6:45pm and Karachi Express at 2:30am on Monday.

Similarly, Millat Express will depart at 12:30am, Tezgam Express at 7:15pm, Bahauddin Zakaria Express at 8pm, Bolan Mail at 7:30pm, Shah Hussain Express at 2:45am, Greenline Express at 11:15pm.

The authorities said they regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers.

For any other information, passengers can contact Pakistan Railways on its helpline: 021-117.

