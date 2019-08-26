Trading places: countries that moved their capitals

Indonesia is moving its capital to Borneo island from Jakarta, a traffic-clogged megalopolis that is one of the world’s fastest-sinking cities. The relocation is set to start from 2024.

Here are some other countries that have moved capitals over the years:

NIGERIA

Africa’s most populous country moved its capital in 1991 from teeming Lagos to Abuja, a planned city built in the 80s that was more central and less congested.

AUSTRALIA

Australia’s purpose-built capital Canberra became official in the late 1920s as a compromise between rivals Sydney and Melbourne, which both dwarf its modest population of about 400,000.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan moved its seat of government from Karachi on the far southern coast to the purpose-built city of Islamabad in the 60s. The new capital, developed by a Greek architect, is known for its greenery and quality living standards.

MYANMAR

Myanmar shifted its capital from Yangon to central Naypyidaw in the mid-2000s. The sprawling city has almost six times the land area of New York. It boasts a replica of Yangon’s Shwedagon Pagoda and a 20-lane highway, although they’re often empty as the city is

sparsely populated.

BRAZIL

Brazil started moving its capital to Brasilia from Rio de Janeiro in 1960. Acclaimed for its large-scale modernist architecture, the city was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.

KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan’s capital Astana — recently renamed Nursultan after its ex-president — became the country’s administrative centre in 1997, taking the crown from Almaty. Designed by a Japanese architect, the city is known for its futuristic skyline.

EGYPT

Egypt is planning to move to a new administrative capital being built in the desert some 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the centre of overcrowded Cairo, a city of nearly 20 million.

