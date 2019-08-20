Top court sends judge video case to Lahore High Court

The Supreme Court sent on Tuesday the Judge Arshad Malik video case to the Lahore High Court.

Judge Malik has been getting the protection of the government because the case was being heard by the top court, remarked Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. “The high court can hear this case too.”

During an explosive press conference on July 6, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house himself to clear his conscience and she showed a video clip from their meeting. The judge, however, said that the video clip was not representative of their conversation. He said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said. He also said that the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during his trial and when he didn’t cooperate.

The FIA, which is investigating the case, submitted its report in the court too. The report said that the agency hasn’t completed its investigation and it is ongoing. They claim that Maryam has pinned the blame of the video leak on Butt. She has tried her best to show that she was not involved in any way, the report claims. The PML-N leader has even maintained her distance from people who made the video.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has been named in the case too. He was sitting alongside Maryam when she was addressing the press conference.

He was asked who was Maryam referring to throughout the conference, Shehbaz remarked that only she knows the answer to that. “I found about the video through Maryam and her husband,” he said.

The PML-N president said that he doesn’t know anything about the objectionable video of the judge, which was used to blackmail him. He remarked that he found about the judge’s ‘confessional’ video a few hours before the press conference.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.