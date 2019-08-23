Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Shehbaz heads to court, PTI to Gilgit

54 mins ago
 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
  • A three-member PTI delegation will visit Gilgit-Baltistan today. Delegates including Aamir Kayani, Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani and Dr Babar Awan will meet cabinet members and attend workers conventions.
  • ICYMI: A model court in Multan rejected on Thursday an appeal filed by the parents of slain social media starlet Qandeel Baloch seeking a pardon for their sons, who are accused of murdering her. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: The Islamabad High Court repatriated on Thursday former accountability court judge Arshad Malik to the Lahore High Court for initiation of “disciplinary proceedings” against him. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
PTI Shehbaz Sharif
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Garbage piles dampen spirits of residents of Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Garbage piles dampen spirits of residents of Karachi's Liaquatabad
local
Rickshaw prices go up due to rising dollar rates
Rickshaw prices go up due to rising dollar rates
local
PESCO sends a dog’s picture with its electricity bill
PESCO sends a dog's picture with its electricity bill
local
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Dog, PESCO, Electricity bill
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.