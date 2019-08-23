Today’s outlook: Shehbaz heads to court, PTI to Gilgit

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).
PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
A three-member PTI delegation will visit Gilgit-Baltistan today. Delegates including Aamir Kayani, Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani and Dr Babar Awan will meet cabinet members and attend workers conventions.
ICYMI: A model court in Multan rejected on Thursday an appeal filed by the parents of slain social media starlet Qandeel Baloch seeking a pardon for their sons, who are accused of murdering her. To read more click here.
ICYMI: The Islamabad High Court repatriated on Thursday former accountability court judge Arshad Malik to the Lahore High Court for initiation of “disciplinary proceedings” against him. To read more click here.