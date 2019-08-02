Today’s outlook: Shehbaz calls senators’ meeting, moon-sighting committee to meet

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of PML-N senators today after the failure of the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address party workers in Pakpattan today.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in Lahore today. He has also summoned a meeting of the PPP Punajab’s Central Executive Committee.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold a meeting today for sighting the moon of Zil Hajj. The committee will meet at the Met Complex in Karachi after Asar prayers and will be chaired by Mufti Munibur Rehman.

ICYMI: The opposition’s no-confidence motion against Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani was presented in the Senate on Thursday. Sanjrani has retained his seat as head of the Senate. To read more click here.

