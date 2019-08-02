Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Shehbaz calls senators’ meeting, moon-sighting committee to meet

11 mins ago
 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of PML-N senators today after the failure of the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
  • PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address party workers in Pakpattan today.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in Lahore today. He has also summoned a meeting of the PPP Punajab’s Central Executive Committee.
  • The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold a meeting today for sighting the moon of Zil Hajj. The committee will meet at the Met Complex in Karachi after Asar prayers and will be chaired by Mufti Munibur Rehman.
  • ICYMI: The opposition’s no-confidence motion against Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani was presented in the Senate on Thursday. Sanjrani has retained his seat as head of the Senate. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: An accountability court extended on Thursday PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s remand till August 9 in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. To read more click here.

