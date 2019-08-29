Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Senate, parliamentary committee to discuss Kashmir situation

2 hours ago
 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

  • The Senate will meet today to discuss the current situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir and the human rights violations against Kashmiris. They will also discuss Pakistan’s strategy on the Kashmir issue.
  • The Meteorological department has forecast another day of rain in Karachi. This current spell is expected to last till Friday.
  • The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir will hold an in-camera meeting today.
  • The Lahore Naan Roti Association has decided to observe a strike from today. The association’s chief demanded the government increase roti prices to Rs10.
  • ICYMI: In an attempt to make world leaders focus on Indian atrocities in Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, Shah Abdullah II of Jordan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the phone on Wednesday. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider has appealed to the leaders of more than 13 countries to help settle the longstanding Kashmir dispute on a humanitarian basis to restore peace in South Asia. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
