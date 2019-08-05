Today’s outlook: PM to inaugurate monsoon plantation campaign

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

The Punjab government is holding a joint grand march in Lahore today to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Administered Kashmir. The grand march will start from Faisal Chowk on Mall Road at 4pm and culminate in front of the Lahore Press Club.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a monsoon plantation campaign in Islamabad today.

ICYMI: The Indian government has placed former Indian-Administered Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest and imposed curfew-like restrictions in the restive region. To read more click here.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet on Sunday by inducting four new ministers and two advisers into it. The number of provincial ministers now stands at 18.

