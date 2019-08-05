Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM to inaugurate monsoon plantation campaign

2 hours ago
 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • The Punjab government is holding a joint grand march in Lahore today to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Administered Kashmir. The grand march will start from Faisal Chowk on Mall Road at 4pm and culminate in front of the Lahore Press Club.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a monsoon plantation campaign in Islamabad today.
  • ICYMI: The Indian government has placed former Indian-Administered Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest and imposed curfew-like restrictions in the restive region. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet on Sunday by inducting four new ministers and two advisers into it. The number of provincial ministers now stands at 18. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Kashmir
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
culture
 
 
 
 
 
Omar Shahid Hamid, Karachi, karachi crime, book review, the fix, cricket, crime, cricket corruption
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.