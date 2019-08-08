Today’s outlook: PM Khan to chair National Development Council meeting

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

A National Assembly session has been called today to debate on the Kashmir issue. The session will start at 11am.

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif today in connection with to a corruption probe involving the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will be appearing before an accountability court in the money laundering and Park Lane cases today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the first meeting of the National Development Council today at the PM Secretariat in Islamabad to review the current economic situation in the country. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also attend the meeting.

ICYMI: Pakistan has decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade between the two countries, days after New Delhi moved to annex Indian-Administered Kashmir. To read more click here.

