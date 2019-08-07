Today’s outlook: Parliament meets on Kashmir, Shehbaz heads to court

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

A joint session of parliament will be held today to discuss the situation in Kashmir after India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking the special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.

A meeting of National Security Committee has been summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss Kashmir issue. A meeting of the federal cabinet scheduled to take place today has been postponed till August 8 due to the NSC meeting.

Nasir Janjua will appear before an electronic crime court today in the Judge Arshad Malik video scandal case.

Former minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique will be presented before an accountability court in the Paragon Housing case today. He and his brother are accused of holding major shares in Paragon City.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court today in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate a 132KV grid station and upgraded Bisham Tehsil Headquarters Hospital today.

