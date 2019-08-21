Today’s outlook: Hamza, Shehbaz, Maryam all head to court

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

An emergency meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat today. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the chief secretary have been asked to attend. Federal Minister for Polio Babar Bin Atta will be briefing them on recent incidences of poliovirus.

A NEPRA team is in Karachi to investigate rain-related deaths again. The team will visit multiple areas in Karachi and has already spoken to the families of the electrocution victims.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas Sharif will be produced before a Lahore accountability court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz will appear before an accountability court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shehbaz will also appear before an accountability court in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case.

ICYMI: Six Indian soldiers were killed and many others wounded on Tuesday as Pakistan Army responded to Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, according to the ISPR. To read more click here.

ICYMI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman spoke to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the phone Monday night. They exchanged their views on the situation in India-held Kashmir. PM Khan told the crown prince about the latest situation in the disputed territory. They even discussed the situation pertaining to regional security. To read more click here.

