Today’s outlook: Hamza Shahbaz, Maryam Nawaz head to court

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will appear before an accountability court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

His cousins, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas Sharif will be produced before an accountability court for their physical remand. They were arrested on Thursday in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The Anti-Narcotics Force will present PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug court in Lahore as his physical remand in a drug trafficking case ends today. Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway. He is accused of having ties with drug traffickers.

Police will be presenting the challan in the murder case of anchorperson Mureed Abbas today. Earlier the court accepted the police’s plea and granted it a week to filE the challan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in China to hold consultations with the Chinese leadership after New Delhi revoked the special status of Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Faryal Talpur will appear before accountability court today after the NAB prosecutor requested a two-day extension in her remand. The court had earlier extended Talpur’s remand for one day and ordered NAB to produce her before it today.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh starting today.

More than 2.5 million Muslims begin the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah today. Crowds of worshippers have already begun to gather in Makkah in the days ahead of Hajj.

