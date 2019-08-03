Today’s outlook: Hamza heads to court, NEPRA team to Karachi

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Saturday)

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will be appearing before an accountability court today in a case pertaining to owning assets beyond his known means of income.

MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui and other suspects will appear before an accountability court today under a case of illegal appointments made in the Sindh Small Industries Corporation during his tenure as provincial commerce and industry minister.

A team of NEPRA is in Karachi to investigate the power crisis and rain-related deaths. The investigation team is led by Nadir Khoso and will seek data from K-Electric to investigate power outages in the city.

ICYMI: The Federal Board of Revenue has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns or statements for Tax Year 2018 to August 9, 2019. To read more click here.

