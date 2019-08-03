Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Hamza heads to court, NEPRA team to Karachi

2 hours ago
 

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Saturday)

  • PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will be appearing before an accountability court today in a case pertaining to owning assets beyond his known means of income.
  • MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui and other suspects will appear before an accountability court today under a case of illegal appointments made in the Sindh Small Industries Corporation during his tenure as provincial commerce and industry minister.
  • A team of NEPRA is in Karachi to investigate the power crisis and rain-related deaths. The investigation team is led by Nadir Khoso and will seek data from K-Electric to investigate power outages in the city.
  • ICYMI: The Federal Board of Revenue has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns or statements for Tax Year 2018 to August 9, 2019. To read more click here.

