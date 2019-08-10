Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Ghilaf-e-Kaabah changing ceremony held

2 hours ago
 

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Saturday).

  • The last Dosti bus service between Lahore and Delhi left from Lahore at 6am. Pakistan suspended the bus service amid a deepening row with New Delhi over Kashmir’s annexation.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s chief meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, has predicted that heavy rain will pour in Karachi today.
  • The ban on cricketer Sharjeel ends today in the spot-fixing scandal. He wrote to the PCB last week and asked them to devise a rehabilitation and education programme which he could take part in — a step that he believes would allow him back into the game.
  • The annual ceremony to change the Ghilaf-e-Kaabah was held early morning in Saudi Arabia, where millions of Muslims have gathered to perform Hajj.
  • Pakistan is observing the second death anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau, a German doctor and nun who dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy in the country.
  • ICYMI: Maryam Nawaz has been remanded into NAB custody till August 21. She was presented before a Lahore accountability court on Friday in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: The federal government appointed on Friday Aamir Khan as Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan chairman. He was working as the commissioner of the SECP’s Specialized Companies Division. To read more click here.

TOPICS:
hajj Rain
 
