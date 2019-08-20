Today’s outlook: Federal cabinet to meet on Kashmir issue

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today to discuss a nine-point agenda, including Kashmir conflict. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will brief the cabinet members about the progress made on the Kashmir issue and situation after the UNSC session.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach and former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua will leave for the Geneva today. She will highlight the Kashmir issue at the meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

K-Electric has decided to take strict actions against ‘illegal use of its infrastructure by internet, TV cables, streetlight switches and kundas’ from today terming them as safety hazards.

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali’s nikkah ceremony will be held today in Dubai.

The 48 th death anniversary of Nishan-i-Haider recipient Rashid Minhas is being observed today.

The 48th death anniversary of Nishan-i-Haider recipient Rashid Minhas is being observed today. An accountability court will be hearing a plea filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur for additional facilities in their prison cells. The court extended on Monday the judicial remand of Zardari and his sister Talpur till September 5 in the money laundering and fake accounts cases.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a three-year extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Supreme Judicial Council dismissed on Monday a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for writing letters to President Arif Alvi.

