Today’s outlook: ECP to give verdict on Maryam’s PML-N appointment

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

The Election Commission will announce today its judgement on a petition challenging the appointment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz as vice president of the PML-N. The verdict was reserved on August 1.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad. The meeting participants will discuss an eight-point agenda.

Parliament’s Special Committee on Kashmir and the National Assembly Standing Committee are expected to meet today to discuss the current situation in Indian-held Kashmir.

The Central Development Working Party has summoned a meeting today. It will be chaired by Federal Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar. He is likely to approve 11 developments projects.

A seven-member administration committee of the Lahore High Court met on Monday to decide the fate of former judge Arshad Malik. He has been suspended because of his involvement in a video leak controversy. The decisions taken by the meeting will be made public today.

ICYMI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had accepted its failure by issuing a notification of his employment as “project director garbage”. To read more click here.

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had accepted its failure by issuing a notification of his employment as “project director garbage”. To read more ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he will continue to fight the case of Kashmiris world over until the Himalayan territory is not freed from Indian occupation. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram