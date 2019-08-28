Today’s outlook: Courts to hear Musharraf treason, Sanaullah drug cases

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate grid station in Mohmand Agency today.
The Anti-Narcotics Force will present PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in an anti-narcotics court in Lahore in a case pertaining to drug trafficking. Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway. He is accused of having ties with drug traffickers.
The Islamabad High Court will hear a case pertaining to the appointment of Election Commission members today.
A court will also hear the high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf. He is in Dubai and unlikely to appear in court.
ICYMI: The Oil and Gas Development Company and Mari Petroleum Company have found new oil and gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat district. To read moreclick here.
ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering a “complete closure” of airspace to India. To read more click here.