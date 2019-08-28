Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Courts to hear Musharraf treason, Sanaullah drug cases

4 hours ago
 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate grid station in Mohmand Agency today.
  • The Anti-Narcotics Force will present PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in an anti-narcotics court in Lahore in a case pertaining to drug trafficking. Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway. He is accused of having ties with drug traffickers.
  • The Islamabad High Court will hear a case pertaining to the appointment of Election Commission members today.
  • A court will also hear the high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf. He is in Dubai and unlikely to appear in court.
  • ICYMI: The Oil and Gas Development Company and Mari Petroleum Company have found new oil and gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat district. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering a “complete closure” of airspace to India. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
pervez musharaf rana sanaullah
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
local
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
economy
Video: Lahore police arrest suspected gamblers
Video: Lahore police arrest suspected gamblers
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.