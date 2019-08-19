Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur head to court

1 hour ago
 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur will be appearing before an Islamabad accountability court in the fake accounts case today.
  • The joint opposition’s all parties conference will be held today in Islamabad to devise a collective strategy on recent developments in Indian-Administered Kashmir. Shehbaz Sharif will not be able to attend the conference because of a back injury he suffered during Independence Day celebrations. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also not attend because of a previously scheduled trip to Skardu.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a rally in Skardu
  • ICYMI: NAB has started preparing a supplementary reference against PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering case. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
asif ali zardari faryal talpur
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Chaudhry Sarwar: Modi’s government has surpassed Hitler’s brutality
Chaudhry Sarwar: Modi's government has surpassed Hitler's brutality
video
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
news
Karachi’s Garden filled with piles of trash
Karachi's Garden filled with piles of trash
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.