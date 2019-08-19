Today’s outlook: Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur head to court

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur will be appearing before an Islamabad accountability court in the fake accounts case today.

The joint opposition’s all parties conference will be held today in Islamabad to devise a collective strategy on recent developments in Indian-Administered Kashmir. Shehbaz Sharif will not be able to attend the conference because of a back injury he suffered during Independence Day celebrations. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also not attend because of a previously scheduled trip to Skardu.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a rally in Skardu

ICYMI: NAB has started preparing a supplementary reference against PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering case. To read more click here.

