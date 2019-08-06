Today’s outlook: Army chief to chair Corps Commander Conference

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned a Corps Commander Conference today. The meeting participants will discuss the situation along the Line of Control and the deployment of Indian Border Force in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of parliament today (Tuesday) to discuss the situation in Kashmir after India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking the special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will attend it too. The session will start at 11am.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced that the province will mark ‘Day of Unity’ to show its support for Kashmiris. Events will be held in all private and public educational institutions.

The Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court will hear the Karachi Circular Railway case today. A three-member bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will hear cases on the encroachment in city’s parks and wedding halls.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will leave for Saudi Arabia today to perform Hajj. Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari will take oath as acting governor.

FIA has sent a questionnaire to PML-N Maryam Nawaz in the Judge Arshad Malik video leak case. She has been instructed to submit answers to the 41 questions by August 11.

A security team for Sri Lankan cricket team will arrive in Karachi today. They will review arrangements at National Stadium on August 7.

PML-N leaders will head to Sargodha today for a party rally. Maryam Nawaz is expected to address it.

