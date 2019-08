Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

A three-day anti-polio campaign in 27 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start today. More than four million children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

The three-day Urs celebrations of the of Punjabi Sufi poet Syed Abdullah Shah Qadri, popularly known as Baba Bulleh Shah, ends today in Kasur.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday opening Governor House Nathiagali for the general public. To read more click here.

