Wednesday, August 7, 2019  | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Titans Season 2 trailer reveals classic DC characters

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Titans

DC has released the first trailer for Titans season two, and it gives us our first look at many classic comic book characters. 

The show is based on the many and various Teen Titans series that DC has published since the 1960s. It follows a group of young superheroes recruited from every corner of DC Comics.

In the first season, Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites) joined forces with Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Starfire (Anna Diop) to protect a young girl with superpowers, Rachel/Raven (Teagan Croft).

“This is a new Titans,” declares Dick, who appears to have recovered from his turn to the dark side in the season 1 finale. “There are no sidekicks in Titans. We’re partners. We have each other’s backs.”

Some of the characters from the last season such as Wonder Girl/Donna Troy (Conor Leslie), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), and Dove (Minka Kelly) are returning too. We’ve also been given some very brief peeks at Superboy and his canine sidekick Krypto the Superdog in the new trailer too.

Fans also get a look of one of DC’s most famous villains, Deathstroke. The character will be played by Esai Morales.

The show will return on September 6.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
DC Comics titans
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Titans, DC Universe, Batman, Robin, Stargirl, Raven, Beast Boy, netflix
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.