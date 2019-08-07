Titans Season 2 trailer reveals classic DC characters

DC has released the first trailer for Titans season two, and it gives us our first look at many classic comic book characters.

The show is based on the many and various Teen Titans series that DC has published since the 1960s. It follows a group of young superheroes recruited from every corner of DC Comics.

In the first season, Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites) joined forces with Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Starfire (Anna Diop) to protect a young girl with superpowers, Rachel/Raven (Teagan Croft).

“This is a new Titans,” declares Dick, who appears to have recovered from his turn to the dark side in the season 1 finale. “There are no sidekicks in Titans. We’re partners. We have each other’s backs.”

Some of the characters from the last season such as Wonder Girl/Donna Troy (Conor Leslie), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), and Dove (Minka Kelly) are returning too. We’ve also been given some very brief peeks at Superboy and his canine sidekick Krypto the Superdog in the new trailer too.

Fans also get a look of one of DC’s most famous villains, Deathstroke. The character will be played by Esai Morales.

The show will return on September 6.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.