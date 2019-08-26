Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Three polio cases reported in KP, tally rises to 58

5 hours ago
 

A Pakistani health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a polio vaccination campaign in Islamabad on December 12, 2018. Photo: AFP

Three more polio cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, taking the tally to 58.

The cases were reported in Bannu, Waziristan, and Hangu.

Two cases were reported in Hyderabad as well.

So far, fifty-eight cases of poliovirus have been reported in the country this year, according to the website of End Polio Pakistan. Four cases were reported in Balochistan, 44 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five in Sindh, and five in Punjab.

PM Khan takes notice of rising polio cases

An anti-polio campaign will be starting from today (Monday) for the vaccination of the children. Babar Atta, who is the focal person on polio eradication, has appealed to the parents to cooperate with the teams.

“People shouldn’t trust rumours and let teams administer drops to their children,” he remarked.

We can only end polio if the parents help and support us, Atta added.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called a meeting to discuss the rise in polio cases and formulate a strategy for its eradication.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Pakistan poliovirus
 
