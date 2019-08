Three people were electrocuted in Lahore’s Raiwind on Monday.

A labourer, Abdul Ghafoor, was repairing the roof of a house along with his wife, Kausar, and children.

During the construction work, Kausar was electrocuted after she mistakenly touched an 11,000 KV live wire.

Her husband and brother tried to save her, but were electrocuted too.

