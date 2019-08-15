Three Pakistan Army jawans martyred in Indian firing along LoC

Three Pakistan Army jawans were martyred along the Line of Control, the ISPR announced on Thursday.

They were killed in Indian fire along the LoC.

In response, the Pakistan Army opened fire and destroyed several Indian bunkers. At least five soldiers were killed and several injured. Intermittent exchange of fire is still under way.

The martyred Pakistan Army soldiers have been identified as Naik Tanveer, Lance Naik Taimoor, Sepoy Ramazan.

ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor called the firing an “effort to divert attention from the precarious situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

