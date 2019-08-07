Wednesday, August 7, 2019 | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
>
News
Three of a family killed in Rawalpindi wall collapse
Sadaqat Ali
40 mins ago
The wall had weakened due to heavy rains
A woman and her two sons died Tuesday night in Rawalpindi’s Morgah after a wall of their house collapsed.
The wall had weakened due to heavy rainfall in the city.
There were 11 people in the house, all of whom were asleep when the incident occurred. The debris of the wall fell on the woman and one of her sons, who died on spot.
After the wall collapsed, the house was flooded with water. The water swept away two other children. One child was rescued from a nearby canal, authorities said.
Rescue teams are searching for the body of the other child. The remaining family members were taken to a safe location.
