Wednesday, August 7, 2019  | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three of a family killed in Rawalpindi wall collapse

40 mins ago
 
The wall had weakened due to heavy rains



A woman and her two sons died Tuesday night in Rawalpindi’s Morgah after a wall of their house collapsed.

The wall had weakened due to heavy rainfall in the city.

There were 11 people in the house, all of whom were asleep when the incident occurred. The debris of the wall fell on the woman and one of her sons, who died on spot.

After the wall collapsed, the house was flooded with water. The water swept away two other children. One child was rescued from a nearby canal, authorities said.

Rescue teams are searching for the body of the other child. The remaining family members were taken to a safe location.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Rain Rawalpindi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
culture
 
 
 
 
 
Omar Shahid Hamid, Karachi, karachi crime, book review, the fix, cricket, crime, cricket corruption
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Pakistanis being deported from Colombo airport
Pakistanis being deported from Colombo airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.