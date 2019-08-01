Three men arrested for stealing dozens of motorcycles in Rawalpindi

Three men were arrested on Wednesday for their involvement in dozens of motorcycle robberies in Rawalpindi.

They were identified as Mohib Ali, Zohaib and Zubair.

The suspects went to ‘posh’ areas of the city to search for targets, the police say.

Qaisar Riaz, an investigation officer at the Waris Khan police station, said they stole motorcycles parked outside houses and broke the locks. They sold the bikes afterwards, and distributed the money among themselves.

The suspects have confessed to their crimes.

