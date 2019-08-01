Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Three men arrested for stealing dozens of motorcycles in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 

Three men were arrested on Wednesday for their involvement in dozens of motorcycle robberies in Rawalpindi.

They were identified as Mohib Ali, Zohaib and Zubair.

The suspects went to ‘posh’ areas of the city to search for targets, the police say.

Qaisar Riaz, an investigation officer at the Waris Khan police station, said they stole motorcycles parked outside houses and broke the locks. They sold the bikes afterwards, and distributed the money among themselves.

The suspects have confessed to their crimes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Rawalpindi theft
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
6 days ago
6 days ago
Man killed after being hit by train
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
Four men arrested for street crimes
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
motorcycle, robberies, bikes, Rawalpindi, Rwp, theft, robbers, suspects, arrest
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.