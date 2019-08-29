Three labourers found murdered in Clifton park: police

Their heads had been smashed

South SSP Shiraz Nazir told SAMAA TV that someone hit their heads with heavy stones while they were sleeping on benches.Police have identified two men as Amsher Afzal from Mardan and Ali Hasnain from Faisalabad. The third labourer has yet to be identified.Investigations SSP Tariq Dharejo said that Beach View Park is a deserted place and a home for many homeless labourers.The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and an investigation is underway to ascertain the possible motive of the triple murder.