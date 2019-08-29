Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Three labourers found murdered in Clifton park: police

2 hours ago
 
Their heads had been smashed



The bodies of three labourers, whose heads were smashed, were found in Clifton's Beach View Park, police said Thursday.

South SSP Shiraz Nazir told SAMAA TV that someone hit their heads with heavy stones while they were sleeping on benches.

Police have identified two men as Amsher Afzal from Mardan and Ali Hasnain from Faisalabad. The third labourer has yet to be identified.

Investigations SSP Tariq Dharejo said that Beach View Park is a deserted place and a home for many homeless labourers.

The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and an investigation is underway to ascertain the possible motive of the triple murder.

TOPICS:
Clifton Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
CAA changes Karachi’s aerial routes
