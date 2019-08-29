Thursday, August 29, 2019 | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Straight outta Karachi: Pakistan’s surprise hip hop hub
Court dismisses petition against appointment of Shabbar Zaidi
Sindh slaps ban on swimming at school pools in Karachi
Court wants to know how to solve Karachi’s fly infestation
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Violence
Three labourers found murdered in Clifton park: police
Saud Bin Murtaza
2 hours ago
Their heads had been smashed
The bodies of three labourers, whose heads were smashed, were found in Clifton's Beach View Park, police said Thursday.
South SSP Shiraz Nazir told SAMAA TV that someone hit their heads with heavy stones while they were sleeping on benches.
Police have identified two men as Amsher Afzal from Mardan and Ali Hasnain from Faisalabad. The third labourer has yet to be identified.
Investigations SSP Tariq Dharejo said that Beach View Park is a deserted place and a home for many homeless labourers.
The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and an investigation is underway to ascertain the possible motive of the triple murder.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Clifton
Karachi
RELATED STORIES
Watch: Leaning poles leave residents of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar poleaxed
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Sindh slaps ban on swimming at school pools in Karachi
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Three bodies found in park behind Karachi’s Boat Basin
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
CAA changes Karachi’s aerial routes
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.