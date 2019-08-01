Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Three killed, six injured in Quetta and Dera Bugti

1 hour ago
 

Three people were killed and six injured in separate incidents in Quetta and Dera Bugti on Wednesday night.

According to the police, a firing incident occurred on Satellite Town’s Naseerabad Road. Two groups opened fire at each other, killing one man and injuring two others.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Aslam while the injured as Haji Hussain and Mangal Khan. According to the police, the dispute was over a longtime enmity.

On Pashtunabad’s Khudshal Road in Quetta, a man identified as Hussain Shah, was killed in a domestic dispute. Another man, identified as Zainuddin, was killed in a truck accident in Hazar Ganji.

A child was injured after a coach hit him on Saryab Road near the Survey Office. He was taken to Civil Hospital, Quetta. Two children were injured in a blast in Dera Bugti’s Pir Koh sub-tehsil. They were taken to the DHQ Hospital where doctors say one child is critical.

Tell us what you think:

