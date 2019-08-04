Sunday, August 4, 2019  | 1 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Three killed, four injured in roof collapses in Abbottabad

4 hours ago
 

Three people were killed and four others injured in two separate roof collapses in Abbottabad’s Qalandarabad Sunday morning. 

Both incidents took place within the jurisdiction of the Mangal police station.

The first roof collapsed in Chattian. The house belongs to Malik Amin.

Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene and shifted the four critically injured people to the hospital. One person had already died.

The second roof collapse occurred in nearby in Lor Pati area. The house belonged to Abdul Waheed. A woman and her son’s bodies were pulled out from beneath the rubble.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Abbottabad roof collapse
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Abbottabad, roof collapse, sliding, death, mangal police station
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.