Three killed, four injured in roof collapses in Abbottabad

Three people were killed and four others injured in two separate roof collapses in Abbottabad’s Qalandarabad Sunday morning.

Both incidents took place within the jurisdiction of the Mangal police station.

The first roof collapsed in Chattian. The house belongs to Malik Amin.

Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene and shifted the four critically injured people to the hospital. One person had already died.

The second roof collapse occurred in nearby in Lor Pati area. The house belonged to Abdul Waheed. A woman and her son’s bodies were pulled out from beneath the rubble.

