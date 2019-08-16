Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Three drown in Bhimber

34 mins ago
 

A young girl drowned while trying to take a selfie during a family picnic in Azad Kashmir’s Bhimber. Her father and cousin died trying to save her.

The family was from Jhang and had come to the waterfall for a picnic. Fifteen-year-old Komal was standing near the water, trying to take a picture, when she fell in. Her father Munawar Hussain and cousin Nasira jumped in to save her but also drowned.

Local residents and rescue teams retrieved the bodies and sent them to the nearest hospital.

