Three-day urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi begins in Karachi

15 mins ago
 

The three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi started on Thursday in Karachi amid tight security.

The urs will be held at Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mausoleum in Clifton from August 22 till August 24. Hundreds of people from all across Pakistan are expected to attend it.

The start of the celebrations will be marked with the ablution of his mausoleum and laying of wreaths by pilgrims.

Special arrangements have been made to hold the urs celebrations in a befitting manner. The police and Rangers have been deployed around the mausoleum.

The traffic police have announced alternative traffic routes and parking arrangements for visitors.

Tell us what you think:

