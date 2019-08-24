Saturday, August 24, 2019 | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Sports
Three-day Karate championship inaugurated in Lahore
43 mins ago
Army, WAPDA teams won gold medals on the first day
TOPICS:
karate
Lahore
Lahore and Rawalpindi’s metro bus services now cost Rs30
CM Punjab National Karate Championship 2019 under way in Lahore
Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
