Three brothers drown in rainwater pool in Karachi

Three children drowned while playing in a pond in Karachi’s New Sabzi Mandi area Wednesday.

The deceased were brothers. They have been identified as Abdul Bari, Mohammad Nabeel and Shafi.

A fourth child, Abdul Ghani, was rescued and has been shifted to a hospital.

Residents of the area said the brothers were playing in water at Gul Hassan Brohi goth that had collected after heavy rains lashed Karachi Wednesday afternoon.

They were between five and 11 years of age.

PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh visited the affected family and expressed his condolences.

