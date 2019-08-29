Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Violence

Three bodies found in park behind Karachi’s Boat Basin

6 hours ago
 

Three bodies were found in a park in Karachi’s Clifton on Thursday. 

Two have been identified. They were found in Bakhtawar Park, located behind Boat Basin.

The third body has yet to be identified. Two were found together and the third later on.

One body has been identified as 53-year-old Amsher Afzal from Mardan’s Zarain and the other as 24-year-old Ali Hassan from Faisalabad’s Ameen Town. All three bodies had wounds and the police have sent them to Jinnah hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The Clifton police said the third victim was around 40 to 42 years old.

