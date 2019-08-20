Three arrested for making pornographic videos of children in Rawalpindi

child

Three men were arrested Monday night over their involvement in a child pornography racket in Rawalpindi’s Kahuta.

The suspects have been identified as Hussain, the gang’s leader, and his accomplices Nasir and Zeeshan.

The men have been accused of sexually exploiting children and then blackmailing them.

Four videos were seized from their possession in which the children can be seen engaging in indecent acts.

The suspects used to threaten the children and made them perform objectionable acts at gunpoint, said SP Saddar Rai Mazhar.

CPO Faisal Rana advised the police to contact the parents of the children. He said the suspects will receive serious punishment and a case will be registered against them soon.

