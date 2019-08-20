Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Three arrested for making pornographic videos of children in Rawalpindi

35 mins ago
 

 

child

Three men were arrested Monday night over their involvement in a child pornography racket in Rawalpindi’s Kahuta.

The suspects have been identified as Hussain, the gang’s leader, and his accomplices Nasir and Zeeshan.

The men have been accused of sexually exploiting children and then blackmailing them.

Four videos were seized from their possession in which the children can be seen engaging in indecent acts.

The suspects used to threaten the children and made them perform objectionable acts at gunpoint, said SP Saddar Rai Mazhar.

CPO Faisal Rana advised the police to contact the parents of the children. He said the suspects will receive serious punishment and a case will be registered against them soon.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
child pornography Rawalpindi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
CCTV footage shows Karachi burglars stealing bikes
CCTV footage shows Karachi burglars stealing bikes
local
Islamabad shopkeepers refuse to sell milk in plastic bags
Islamabad shopkeepers refuse to sell milk in plastic bags
local
Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi aims to clean FC area
Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi aims to clean FC area
local
 
 
 
 
 
garbage, trash, fc area, Karachi, rain, eid, landfil, jam chakro
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.