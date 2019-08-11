Threat of flooding in settlements along Indus River in Rajanpur

A flood is currently passing through the Indus River near Rajanpur. Rain in the Koh-e-Suleman (Suleman Mountains) led to higher water levels in the river.

The water level in the Indus has risen and is continuing to rise. Currently, a 31,000-cusec flood is passing through the river and authorities fear it may overflow into nearby settlements.

Lal Ghar, Lundi Saidan, Mirapur, Hajipur and other areas are at risk of flooding.

Deputy Commissioner Rana Afzal says the administration has taken steps to prevent flooding and has cancelled the leaves of its staff. Rescue personnel are also on standby in case the areas do flood.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a full week of rain in Rajanpur, which means the water level in the river is bound to rise even further.

