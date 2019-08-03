Third FIR lodged against K-Electric in Karachi electrocution deaths

A third FIR has been registered against K-Electric after 20 people were electrocuted to death after two days of rain in Karachi.

This FIR has been registered at the Taimuria police station by the father of two boys who died after touching an electric pole.

Ahmed and Obair were riding their bicycle in the water in Nazimabad’s Block L when they touched an electric pole. They were electrocuted and their bodies were reportedly stuck to the pole for an hour, as people were too scared to touch them.

Edhi rescue workers eventually arrived and used plastic bags to pull them off.

The first FIR was registered at the Paposh Nagar police station on the complaint of the brother of one of the victims. Saud, 30, was electrocuted to death outside his home in Paposh Nagar the first day rains lashed Karachi.

