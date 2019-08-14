There can never be any compromise on Kashmir: army chief

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that there will be no compromise on the issue of Kashmir.

The reality of Kashmir can not be changed by an “illegal piece of paper in 1947″ and no other can do it now or in the future, he said in a statement on Pakistan’s Independence Day. The statement was shared by the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, ISPR DG, on social media.

We shall stand in the face of tyranny, regardless of the cost. Pakistan Army is fully alive to the sanctity of Jammu & Kashmir and will remain fully ready to perform its part in line with our national duty for Kashmir cause”, COAS on Independence & Kashmir Solidarity Day. (2of2). — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 14, 2019

“Pakistan has always stood by Kashmiris against India’s hegemonic ambitions, and will always [continue to do so],” he remarked.

Pakistan is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day today. While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, President Alvi said that today the world is watching how the people of Pakistan are standing with their Kashmiri brothers.

“We will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone whatever the circumstances,” he said. “Kashmiri [people] are our [people] and we are [the] Kashmiris’. We think of their pain as our pain.” He went on to say that Pakistan has remained with them and will continue to do so.

He said India has also been violating the ceasefire agreements by firing at civilian populations along the Line of Control. President Alvi added that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants to project the message of peace and love. “We want to resolve the issue of Kashmir through negotiations and dialogue. However, India should not misunderstand our policy of peace as weakness,” he warned.

He said Pakistan does not want war but will fully defend itself if war is imposed on it. The war will not be limited between the countries; rather its impact will be felt in the whole world, said President Alvi, urging India to be reasonable.

Tensions have been high between Pakistan and India since February 27’s skirmishes along the Line of Control. Pakistan shot down an Indian fighter plane that crossed into Pakistan’s territory and captured its pilot. He was released a day later.

The situation was diffused after Prime Minister Imran Khan sent the Indian pilot back with calls for peace. However, India’s repeal of Article 370 of its constitution flared up tensions once again. A media and telecommunication blackout in Indian-Administered Kashmir since Monday’s repeal hasn’t helped the situation with the UN calling for both sides to exercise maximum restraint in the area.

