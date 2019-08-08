The Addams Family trailer is ‘creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky’

A new trailer for MGM’s upcoming animated The Addams Family shows our favourite goth family shifting to bright and sunny New Jersey.

“It’s all so different,” Wednesday says in the clip.

The family’s strange ways are met with suspicion from their neighbours, who declare the family “monsters” who will ruin the neighborhood. Wednesday manages to impress some of her classmates with her interesting take on a science experiment, while Pugsley is still the goofy younger brother.

It stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Allison Janney.

The movie, which has been directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, hits theaters on October 11.

The Addams Family is based on the cartoon by Charles Addams. The cartoon has been adapted several times, including as a 1960s live-action TV series starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones and a 1991 movie starring Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, and Christina Ricci.

