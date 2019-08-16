Terrorism clauses added to Mureed Abbas’ murder case

Terrorism clauses have been added in the case of the murder of anchorperson Mureed Abbas.

Abbas and his friend Khizer Hayat were shot dead on July 9 in Karachi’s DHA. Their killer was identified as Atif Zaman.

The case was being heard by a district court but now that terrorism clauses have been added, it will be heard by an anti-terrorism court.

The prosecutor approved adding terrorism clauses to the case on Friday. The judge hearing the case ordered investigators to present the challan in the relevant court (the ATC).

The prosecution has four eye witnesses and 35 other witnesses. According to the challan, Zaman shot Abbas four times and Hayat thrice. Ballistics matched the bullet casings found at the scene to the weapon recovered from Zaman’s possession.

