Teenager dies of Congo virus

A teenaged boy died of Congo virus in Karachi on Thursday, taking the number of deaths from the deadly virus in Pakistan to seven this year.

The 15-year-old resident of Malir district was suffering from high fever, it has been learnt. He was brought to the city’s Civil Hospital late Wednesday.

However, the teenager died at the hospital on Thursday.

The family of the deceased said he contracted the virus from a goat they had purchased to offer as a sacrifice on Eidul Azha.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.