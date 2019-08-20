Teenager dies of Congo fever

A patient suspected to have Congo fever passed away at Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Hospital on Tuesday.

The patient, identified as 19-year-old Abdus Salam from Satellite Town, was brought to the hospital in a deteriorating state. His blood samples were sent to Karachi for investigation. However, he passed away before the results came.

According to Dr Sadiq, the Congo ward in-charge at Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital, there is one woman currently admitted on suspicion of the disease. The doctor added that the woman has shown no outward signs of the fever.

A report published earlier in the day stated that the death toll of the disease in the country had reached 13.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.