Team formed to investigate Mardan child murder case

The police have formed a six-member team to investigate the rape and murder of a four-year-old child in Mardan.

The child’s body was found five days after she went missing.

A medical report has confirmed that the child was raped and then murdered.

The police have even detained 20 suspicious men too.

The deceased’s family have asked for the authorities to take strict action against the culprit.

