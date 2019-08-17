Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Team formed to investigate Mardan child murder case

2 hours ago
 

The police have formed a six-member team to investigate the rape and murder of a four-year-old child in Mardan. 

The child’s body was found five days after she went missing.

Related: Two suspects have been arrested in Mardan for the rape and murder of a six-year-old

A medical report has confirmed that the child was raped and then murdered.

The police have even detained 20 suspicious men too.

The deceased’s family have asked for the authorities to take strict action against the culprit.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
mardan Murder
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
video
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
local
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
video
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman shot dead on Bund Road
Lahore woman shot dead on Bund Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.