Talpur submits petition in court to attend Sindh Assembly session

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur, has approached the Islamabad High Court to attend an upcoming session of the Sindh Assembly.

Talpur, who was arrested by NAB on June 14, has said, in the petition, that the jail superintendent of Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison has not followed court orders. An accountability court had issued orders to him to ensure that law is followed to allow the Sindh MPA to attend assembly proceedings.

She said that she should be allowed to attend the session.

The Federal Investigation Agency had launched an investigation into the fake accounts case in Sindh. However, it was handed over to NAB Rawalpindi. So far, proceedings were ongoing in the accountability court on the basis of FIA’s findings.

Zardari and Talpur have been in NAB’s custody for a little more than two months. They are currently in jail on judicial remand in a money laundering case.

