Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Talpur submits petition in court to attend Sindh Assembly session

2 hours ago
 

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur, has approached the Islamabad High Court to attend an upcoming session of the Sindh Assembly.  

Talpur, who was arrested by NAB on June 14, has said, in the petition, that the jail superintendent of Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison has not followed court orders. An accountability court had issued orders to him to ensure that law is followed to allow the Sindh MPA to attend assembly proceedings.

She said that she should be allowed to attend the session.

The Federal Investigation Agency had launched an investigation into the fake accounts case in Sindh. However, it was handed over to NAB Rawalpindi. So far, proceedings were ongoing in the accountability court on the basis of FIA’s findings.

Zardari and Talpur have been in NAB’s custody for a little more than two months. They are currently in jail on judicial remand in a money laundering case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
faryal talpur NAB
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta’s self-taught string artist
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta's self-taught string artist
local
First-ever Koh-e-Suleman festival held at Fort Munro
First-ever Koh-e-Suleman festival held at Fort Munro
local
Pakistani breaks 134 walnuts under a minute
Pakistani breaks 134 walnuts under a minute
local
 
 
 
 
 
Kashmir, India, World record, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.