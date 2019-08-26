Swat man arrested on charges of murdering wife after dispute

The police have arrested a man in Swat’s Mingora for murdering his wife.

The suspect, identified as Khanzada, had come to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia five days ago, the police said.

Khanzada and his wife, Mehnaz, were living in a house in Gulkada. The two had a fight on Saturday night after which Khanzada opened fire on his wife and she died on the spot. He escaped after the firing. The police, however, arrested him within 24 hours.

A case had been registered against Khanzada by his father-in-law, Haider Khan.

The police have said that the woman’s body will be handed over to her family after the completion of its postmortem examination.

